Panthers Rumors: Bills' Ken Dorsey Scheduled to Interview for HC Job on Saturday

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is set to interview for the Carolina Panthers' head coaching vacancy on Saturday, per Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

Dorsey previously served as Carolina's quarterbacks coach from 2013-2017.

Dorsey has served in various roles for the Bills since leaving Carolina, including quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He was promoted to offensive coordinator this season following the departure of Brian Daboll to the New York Giants.

The Bills have one of the best offenses in the NFL under Dorsey. Buffalo's offense ranked second in the NFL with 397.6 yards per game and 28.4 points per game during the regular season. The passing offense ranked seventh with 258.1 yards per game and 139.5 rushing yards per game.

Dorsey, of course, has one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen and a superstar wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, which has made his life easier. If he were to land the head coaching job in Carolina, he wouldn't have nearly as much to work with.

The Panthers have been burdened with quarterback issues since the departure of Cam Newton in 2019. They've tried Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield since 2019 and none worked out as they had hoped.

Additionally, Carolina hasn't had a winning record since the 2017 campaign and finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record.

The Panthers are searching for a new head coach this offseason after firing Matt Rhule following a 1-5 start to the 2022 season. Rhule, who was hired ahead of the 2020 season, went 11-27 before being fired.

Steve Wilks served as Carolina's interim head coach following Rhule's firing and he led the team to a 6-6 record. He's still in the running for the full-time head coaching position.

Aside from Wilks and Dorsey, other candidates for Carolina's vacancy include former Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, former Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.