Falcons Rumors: Vic Fangio Interviewing for Falcons DC Job; Spent 2022 with Eagles

Harry How/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly planning to interview former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio for their defensive coordinator position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the interview will take place Wednesday.

Fangio has been a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The 64-year-old previously spent time as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears before landing his first head coaching job with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver went 19-30 in three seasons under Fangio.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.