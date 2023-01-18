X

    Falcons Rumors: Vic Fangio Interviewing for Falcons DC Job; Spent 2022 with Eagles

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos walks the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly planning to interview former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio for their defensive coordinator position.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the interview will take place Wednesday.

    Fangio has been a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The 64-year-old previously spent time as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears before landing his first head coaching job with the Broncos in 2019.

    Denver went 19-30 in three seasons under Fangio.

