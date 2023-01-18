Bills' Damar Hamlin Has Returned to Team Facility on Daily Basis, Sean McDermott Says

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided a positive update Wednesday on safety Damar Hamlin, who is continuing to progress in his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Hamlin has made his return to the Bills facility and will continue to be there on a daily basis.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. The game was initially postponed before being canceled entirely. The 24-year-old spent over a week in Cincinnati and Buffalo hospitals before being discharged Jan. 11.

Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, Hamlin made his first visit to the Bills' practice facility in Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday ahead of the team's AFC Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins. He had tweeted that he wouldn't be able to attend the game, but his presence was a welcomed sight for Buffalo before the team earned a 34-31 win over Miami on Sunday.

"It was refreshing man, just to see him, just to see the smile and just touch him," Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White said. "... Just to see what we experienced the last two weeks, man. So, it was great to see him, it gave us a lot of a lot of juice, too, so that was that was a great sight to see."

Buffalo will be matched up against Cincinnati once again for Sunday's divisional-round contest.