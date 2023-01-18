Jets Rumors: Former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Interviewing for OC Job

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The New York Jets are casting a wide net in their search for a new offensive coordinator, and they reportedly are giving a look at a former head coach.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Jets are conducting an interview Wednesday with Nathaniel Hackett, who didn't last a full year as head coach of the Broncos before he was fired Dec. 26.

In addition to Hackett, the Jets have already conducted multiple interviews for their open offensive coordinator position, per ESPN's Rich Cimini:

Hackett went 4-11 during his brief time in Denver and was widely viewed as the main culprit for a disastrous season for the Broncos, who entered the year with aspirations of title contention. His lackluster performance as a head coach makes it easy to forget his prowess as an offensive coordinator, as he excelled in that position with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021.

The Jets are in the market for a new offensive play-caller following the mutual agreement to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur last week. The 36-year-old was tabbed to run the offense by head coach Robert Saleh upon his hiring by New York in 2021, but he had middling results in his two years with the franchise.

Per ESPN, the Jets offense has produced an average of 17.8 points per game over the last two seasons, which ranks 31st in the NFL. New York started the year with a 7-4 record but lost six straight games to finish 2022, failing to score a touchdown in the last three games, and its league-leading playoff drought extended to 12 consecutive years.

However, even more damning for LaFleur was the lack of development in second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who regressed to the point of being benched twice during the season. The 23-year-old's NFL future is in question, as many expect the Jets to pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason in hopes of vying for a playoff spot in 2023.

The Jets will be hiring their ninth offensive coordinator in the last 12 years, so it is imperative that they make the right decision in order to instill some positive momentum within the franchise going forward.