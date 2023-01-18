Report: Greg Roman's Future as Ravens OC Watched 'Closely' amid Lamar Jackson Rumors

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are facing questions regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the team, but it appears the franchise could be in store for other changes this offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, people around the NFL are "watching Baltimore [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman's future closely," as "questions persist about whether his four-year stint as play-caller has run its course."

The Ravens went 10-7 this season and fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Wild Card Game last Sunday. Jackson was forced to miss that game as well as the last five regular-season contests because of a knee injury suffered in Week 13. He announced he was recovering from a Grade 2 PCL sprain.

Baltimore has until early March to negotiate a long-term extension with Jackson, or the team will be forced to use its franchise tag to stop him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Roman has been on the Baltimore coaching staff since 2017 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. Under his leadership, the Ravens deployed a revamped offense centered around utilizing Jackson's dual-threat ability to its full potential.

The 26-year-old was named NFL MVP in Roman's first year running the offense, and the Ravens became the first team in league history ever to average over 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards in a 16-game season.

Roman's unit saw a slight regression this season, as Baltimore's offense ranked in the middle of the pack with 338.8 total yards per game (16th) and 20.6 points per game (19th). The team's vaunted rushing attack remained intact even without Jackson in the lineup, as the Ravens' average of 160.0 rushing yards was the second-best mark in the NFL.

If Roman's time with Baltimore does come to an end, he will likely be a highly sought-after candidate on the coaching market, as six teams have offensive coordinator jobs open.