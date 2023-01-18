3 Weaknesses Giants Must Expose to Upset the Eagles in 2023 NFL Playoffs

0 of 3

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The New York Giants have the benefit of playing a familiar foe in the NFL postseason for the second week in a row.

Brian Daboll's team faces the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in an NFC East clash in the divisional round.

The Giants saw the Eagles twice in the regular season, but a handful of their starters did not play in Week 18.

Even though the Giants were not at full strength, the Eagles were in Week 18 because they needed to lock up the top seed.

That game allowed the Giants to get a refresher course on the Eagles' strengths and weaknesses.

There are some weaknesses that the Eagles have that can be exploited in order for the Giants to keep the game close, or even pull off the upset.