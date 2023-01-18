Ranking the Most Important Matchups in Cowboys vs. 49ers divisional Playoff Game

0 of 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The most fascinating matchup of the NFL divisional round is arguably the last game on the schedule.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have so many matchup problems in their respective offenses.

It will be hard for both defenses to contain the playmakers on each side over 60 minutes.

San Francisco's midseason addition of Christian McCaffrey brought a new dimension to the offense. That was on full display in the wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas will try to exploit a weakness in the 49ers secondary through CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys will try to do the same thing that DK Metcalf produced for the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round.

Perhaps the most fascinating positional battle comes at tight end, where Dalton Schultz and George Kittle are both used in vital roles.

Schultz led Dallas in receiving yards and scored two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kittle finished the regular season on fire and he could be a huge key for the 49ers to move on to the NFC Championship Game.