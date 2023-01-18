Ring of Honor Legend Jay Briscoe Dies at Age 38

Ring of Honor Legend Jay Briscoe Dies at Age 38January 18, 2023
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Longtime Ring of Honor Superstar Jay Briscoe died Tuesday at the age of 38, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan announced:
Tony Khan @TonyKhan
Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.<br>Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.<br>Rest In Peace Jamin
Along with his brother Mark, Briscoe put together a legendary career that saw them win the ROH Tag Team Championships 13 times. Briscoe also was a two-time ROH world champion.
