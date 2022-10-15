Front-Runners for Match of the Year in WWE and AEW

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

2022 has been one of the most eventful years in pro wrestling history, and it’s quickly coming to a close. That means publications like Bleacher Report will start putting together their lists of the top shows and matches of the year.

There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of major headlines or surreal moments over the past nine months. High-profile returns have dominated the news cycle, but there have been just as many excellent matches to discuss.

WWE and All Elite Wrestling have produced so many candidates for the best match of 2022 that it’s almost difficult to narrow it down. However, we narrowed it down to five entries for the sake of this article. These are all showdowns that most critics and fans seem to agree on, but this is subjective.

These are both companies’ front-runners for the match of the year. Feel free to drop your pick in the comments section.