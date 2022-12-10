ROH Final Battle 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Rush and Dralistico were out first to open up the main show. They took on the team of Christian and Fox.

We saw a fast-paced exchange between Dralistico and Christian to kick things off. The crowd popped when they came to a stalemate. The former Mistico refused a handshake and uncorked a forearm in response.

Fox and Rush both tagged in and traded chops and forearms until El Toro Blanco took his opponent down with a spinning forearm smash. La Faccion took the fight out of the ring and began decimating their opponents.

The luchadors had the upper hand for a long time, but Fox eventually used his high-flying skills to make a comeback and was able to score the win for his team with a 450.

However, the finish looked like it might not have gone as planned. It looked like Dralistico kicked out at two and the ref called for the bell by mistake. It's hard to say what happened, but even Fox looked surprised to hear he had won the match.

Winners: AR Fox and Blake Christian

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations