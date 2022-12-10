ROH Final Battle 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsDecember 10, 2022
ROH Final Battle 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
- Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli (ROH World Championship)
- Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta (ROH Pure Championship)
- FTR vs. The Briscoes (Dog Collar, ROH Tag Team Championships)
- Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena (ROH Women's Championship)
- Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. The Embassy (ROH Six-Man Championships)
- Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson (ROH TV Championship)
- Swerve in our Glory vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
- Blake Christian and AR Fox vs. Dralistico and Rush
- Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb
- Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Eli Isom and Cheeseburger
- The Kingdom vs. Top Flight
- Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor Final Battle 2022.
The final pieces were put in place for the show during this week's All Elite Wrestling tapings. Here is a look at the card as it stands:
Let's take a look at what happened during the final ROH event of 2022.
Zero Hour
- Cobb defeated Dorado (B)
- JAS defeated Isom and Cheeseburger (C)
- Nightingale defeated Adora (B-)
- Top Flight defeated The Kingdom (B)
Here is a quick rundown of the results from the Zero Hour pre-show:
Rush and Dralistico vs. Blake Christian and AR Fox
- For those who may not be aware, Dralistico is also known as Dragon Lee. He is Rush's brother and the same guy that Rush and Andrade El Idolo turned in after a six-man match in AEW.
- Fox's chest was getting red before Rush was even done chopping him. It was a deep shade of purple by the end of the match.
- The series of dives Fox hit on both opponents looked great, but one of them almost ended in disaster.
Rush and Dralistico were out first to open up the main show. They took on the team of Christian and Fox.
We saw a fast-paced exchange between Dralistico and Christian to kick things off. The crowd popped when they came to a stalemate. The former Mistico refused a handshake and uncorked a forearm in response.
Fox and Rush both tagged in and traded chops and forearms until El Toro Blanco took his opponent down with a spinning forearm smash. La Faccion took the fight out of the ring and began decimating their opponents.
The luchadors had the upper hand for a long time, but Fox eventually used his high-flying skills to make a comeback and was able to score the win for his team with a 450.
However, the finish looked like it might not have gone as planned. It looked like Dralistico kicked out at two and the ref called for the bell by mistake. It's hard to say what happened, but even Fox looked surprised to hear he had won the match.
Winners: AR Fox and Blake Christian
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena (ROH Women's Championship)
- Athena was smart to ditch the mechanical wings for her entrance.
- The video that was played before the match did a good job of establishing the history these two women have with each other.
- Athena teasing her usual back handspring in the corner and then stopping mid-move to hit a backhand slap was hilarious.
- Martinez took some big bumps in this match but they always looked as protected as possible.
The first title match on the main card saw Martinez put the ROH Women's Championship on the line against Athena. They obeyed the code of honor, but Martinez was hesitant to shake hands.
Athena tried to slap her, but Martinez dodged it and hit her own to take the challenger off her feet. What followed was a physical exchange of strikes.
The champ found herself on defense after Athena unloaded on her, but once they took it down to the mat, Martinez had her locked in a submission and fighting to survive.
These two held nothing back and delivered a match that was hard-hitting and fun to watch. Athena's new attitude was on full display and Martinez did a good job playing the babyface after spending much of her career as an aggressive heel.
What was weird was how Martinez became the heel about halfway through the match. The crowd really wanted Athena to win, so when the champ hit a suplex on the floor, she was met with a chorus of loud boos that she gladly took in.
They did a great job playing into the way the crowd was reacting, especially as they built toward the finish. Athena set up and hit the Oh Face for the win to become the new ROH women's champion.
Winner: Athena
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Swerve in Our Glory
- Swerve refused the fist bump Lee offered him during their entrance.
- The way the crowd reacted when Swerve deprived us of seeing Taylor and Lee face off was hilarious. ROH crowds are great at participating in the show.
- Lee catching Taylor in his arms might be one of the most impressive feats of strength you see all year.
- Seeing a guy like Lee hit a moonsault from the middle rope will never get old.
- The way all of the different stories unfolded in this match was done so well.
Shane Taylor and JD Griffey were up next to take on two men they know very well, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.
This was a perfect matchup of teams because both duos are set up the same way. Lee and Taylor are the big powerhouses while Swerve and Griffey are agile lightweights by comparison.
The smaller competitors got the match going, but Swerve quickly tagged out when he became frustrated. Griffey used his striking ability at first, but Lee's power was a little too much for him to handle, so Taylor took over.
The former partners were ready to square off when Swerve ruined the party by tagging himself in. He came to regret that decision when Taylor began to establish his dominance.
When we finally got Lee and Taylor in the ring together, the crowd lit up. The big men circled each other before engaging in the battle everyone came to see.
This match had a little bit of everything. We had high-flying action, stiff strikes, huge feats of strength, long-term storytelling and some great spots. This will be a contender for Match of the Night for many fans.
Lee and Swerve had several miscommunications throughout the match and it led to Swerve choosing to leave his partner alone in the ring with two angry opponents. The Limitless One was able to dodge a kick from Griffey that connected with Taylor. This allowed Lee to hit his finisher to score the win.
Winners: Swerve in Our Glory
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations