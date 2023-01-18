NFL Rumors: Former Colts HC Frank Reich Interviews for Cardinals Job

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals' vacant head coaching position on Tuesday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The Cardinals are searching for a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired following a 4-13 finish to the 2022 campaign.

The Cardinals introduced new general manager Monti Ossenfort, who is replacing Steve Keim, on Tuesday and owner Michael Bidwill said he expected the head coaching search to ramp up.

Bidwill also said last week that quarterback Kyler Murray would have a say in the team's coaching search. However, it's unclear if Murray has anyone in mind for the job.

In addition to Reich, there are currently four other candidates that have been linked to the vacancy, including former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

The Colts fired Reich earlier this season after leading the team to a 3-5-1 start. After five seasons in Indy, he finished with a 40-33-1 record and led the Horseshoe to the postseason twice.

Before joining the Colts, he won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as the team's offensive coordinator. He also served as a wide receivers coach for the Cardinals in 2012 under Ken Whisenhunt.

The Cardinals were highly disappointing in four seasons with Kingsbury at the helm. Arizona went 28-37-1 under the 43-year-old and led the team to the playoffs just once, which came during the 2021 season.

Whoever is hired as the next head coach in Arizona will have their work cut out for them, especially in an NFC West division that includes the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.