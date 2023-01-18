X

    Oscar De La Hoya 'Very Optimistic' Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia Will Fight April 15

    FILE- In this March 1, 2019, file photo, retired Mexican boxer and Golden Boy Promotions, Inc. founder Oscar De La Hoya, pumps his fist during a pre-fight press conference in Mexico City. De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event from Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez, File)
    AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez, File

    Two days after Golden Boy Promotions owner and CEO Oscar De La Hoya set a deadline in negotiations for the proposed fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, he expressed optimism that the much-anticipated bout would happen April 15.

    "I have a meeting literally in two hours with Ryan Garcia. I should look at my email right now. I should have the contract for the fight, so I'm looking forward to putting that together and hopefully announcing soon," he told TMZ Sports. "I'm actually very optimistic now that this fight will happen April 15. It's the biggest fight that could be made."

    It appeared the fight might be in jeopardy after De La Hoya tweeted the following early Sunday morning:

    Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya

    I have no contract, deadline for me is Monday or I'm moving on. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DavisGarcia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DavisGarcia</a>

    Davis and Garcia have expressed optimism that the fight would be agreed upon, however.

    "God willing, I'm ready for the fight," Davis said after a Jan. 7 victory over Héctor García. "It's scheduled for April. He's been training. He's been talking."

    Garcia offered a similar sentiment:

    RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia

    No more talking let's get it on <br><br>APRIL 15th

    The boxing world has been eagerly awaiting a matchup between the two undefeated fighters. Davis, 28, is 28-0 and the WBA lightweight title holder. Garcia, 24, is 23-0.

    Acording to De La Hoya, the contract talks are close.

    "Nobody is backing out. The contract is coming. I'll tell you one thing: Ryan Garcia wants to knock him out so bad. He's calling it in two rounds. I actually believe it, but then again, I think about Tank Davis, who is a beast. He is an animal. He's a great fighter," he told TMZ. "Both guys are in their prime. Both guys are undefeated. It's gonna be a great fight. And you know what, in two hours, we're gonna make it happen."

    All that's left is the official word that the details have been finalized. But boxing fans will be pleased with De La Hoya's comments Tuesday.

