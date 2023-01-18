WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 17

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 17January 18, 2023
In response to NXT New Year's Evil, the January 17 edition of WWE NXT would be focused on reactions from stars that picked up big wins or ran into major controversy.
Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne both won the No. 1 contendership to the NXT Women's Championship last week. They would address that win and the NXT women's champion Roxanne Perez.
Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller signed a contract for a steel cage match following the finish to their NXT Championship match. Both would be in attendance to address that upcoming match.
Apollo Crews and Axiom would get their hands on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen looked for revenge against Gallus. Alba Fyre would face Sol Ruca.
Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Tyler Bate would also appear on a night where NXT needed to set the stage for NXT Vengeance Day, one of the biggest shows the company has put on in years.
Apollo Crews and Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
- Trick came out in a mask, mocking Axiom.
- Melo and Trick tried to regroup outside, but Crews threw Axiom onto them.
- Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo went to the bridge where Two Dimes was thrown over the side. He told Stacks he was officially The Underboss.
After a competitive back-and-forth tag team match, Axiom took out Trick Williams outside with the Golden Ratio while Apollo Crews stacked up Carmelo Hayes and stole a three count.
This was a fun opener with some very smart tag team spots. Axiom and Crews looked very good together, and this could be a team to watch going forward.
Unfortunately, it did lead to the expected 50-50 booking in these stories. The A Champion lost when he should be building a win streak for a future title opportunity.
Result
Crews and Axiom def. Trick and Melo by pinfall.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca
- Tiffany Stratton complained in an interview about Indi Hartwell turning her exclusive locker room into the NXT women's locker room.
- Lyra Valkyria interrupted Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in the ring, but she got beat down for it until Roxanne Perez made the save.
- Julius and Brutus Creed kept arguing in the Diamond Mine Dojo until Ivy Nile talked them into focusing on the NXT Tag Team Championships rather than Indus Sher.
- Stevie Turner talked about her thoughts on the women's battle royal last week.
Alba Fyre was extra aggressive with Sol Ruca in this match, but she was distracted by Isla Dawn on the stage. This allowed Ruca to hit the Sol Snatcher for a shocking upset win.
Ruca has a ways to go as a performer, but she is clearly improving with each match. This was no different as she sold well and showed off more of her athletic prowess. She even got to hit her impressive finisher.
It is shocking that Ruca defeated Fyre, but there is a clear story here. Dawn seems to be in her head, and it is affecting her ability to be herself.
This win can be the launching pad for Ruca in NXT, who can continue proving her worth with a larger spotlight.
Result
Ruca def. Fyre by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments