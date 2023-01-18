WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 17

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

In response to NXT New Year's Evil, the January 17 edition of WWE NXT would be focused on reactions from stars that picked up big wins or ran into major controversy.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne both won the No. 1 contendership to the NXT Women's Championship last week. They would address that win and the NXT women's champion Roxanne Perez.



Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller signed a contract for a steel cage match following the finish to their NXT Championship match. Both would be in attendance to address that upcoming match.

Apollo Crews and Axiom would get their hands on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen looked for revenge against Gallus. Alba Fyre would face Sol Ruca.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Tyler Bate would also appear on a night where NXT needed to set the stage for NXT Vengeance Day, one of the biggest shows the company has put on in years.

