49ers' Ran Carthon Reportedly Hired by Titans as New General Manager

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found their new general manager.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after Tennessee finished the regular season with a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs.

Carthon was a running back for the University of Florida and joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2004. He played two-and-a-half seasons for the Indianapolis Colts before finishing his career with the Detroit Lions in 2006.

The 41-year-old immediately transitioned toward becoming a team executive, starting as a scout for the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. He spent four years in Atlanta before being hired by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012 as the director of player personnel. He joined San Francisco's front office in 2017.

Carthon interviewed for general manager positions with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He also was a candidate to replace Steve Keim with the Arizona Cardinals, but the team tabbed former Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as its new GM on Monday.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov noted that the Titans' hiring of Carthon means the 49ers will now receive a third-round compensatory pick in each of the next two NFL drafts. San Francisco has now received eight third-round picks under the NFL's new compensation rules for the hires of Carthon, Robert Saleh, Mike McDaniel and Martin Mayhew.