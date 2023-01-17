Police Cite Excessive Speed in Crash That Killed UGA's Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Athens-Clarke County police released a report Tuesday for the single-car crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald noted that while the investigation is still ongoing, police cited excessive speed on a road with a posted limit of 40 miles per hour as a "contributing factor in the crash."

The crash, which happened early Sunday morning, occurred when the 2021 Ford Expedition struck a curb with the front passenger tire while attempting to navigate a turn, left the road and ended up against an apartment unit.

LeCroy was driving, while Willock was in the driver's side rear passenger seat.

The report determined Willock was ejected from the car and died at the scene at 20 years old, while LeCroy was later pronounced dead at a hospital at 24 years old.

Football player Warren McClendon and staffer Victoria "Tory" Bowles were also in the vehicle. McClendon was in the passenger front seat and required stitches to his forehead, while Bowles is in stable condition after she was hospitalized.

The Bulldogs had just celebrated their 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff title game with a parade and celebration at the stadium on Saturday hours prior to the crash.

Willock was an offensive lineman who arrived at Georgia as part of its 2020 recruiting class. He made two starts and appeared in all 15 games for Georgia during its second straight national championship season.

McClendon, an offensive lineman, declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday prior to the crash.