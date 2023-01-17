X

    Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Says He Improvised 2-Point Conversion in Win vs. Chargers

    Erin WalshJanuary 17, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars dives for a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence revealed Tuesday that his two-point conversion in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers was unplanned.

    Lawrence said when he lined up for the snap that he knew he could dive across the goal line based on how the L.A. defense was lined up, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.

    "I just saw the opportunity and figured that'd be a lot easier. I didn't think there was any risk. I knew I could get it in, so I just took it," Lawrence said.

    Lawrence had an awful first half against the Chargers, tossing four interceptions as L.A went on to secure a 27-0 lead. However, he bounced back in the second half, tossing four touchdowns.

    The Jaguars went on to win 31-30 and secure a berth in the AFC Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

