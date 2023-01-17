Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Requested for Colts Interview amid Broncos Links

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Quinn has also drawn interest from the Denver Broncos, who will interview him Friday.

The Colts fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 campaign and named Jeff Saturday interim head coach. Saturday led Indianapolis to a 1-7 record to finish the season.

It's unclear if Saturday is a candidate for the Colts' vacancy. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, he has not interviewed for the position, though he "intends on making his pitch for why he should remain on the job."

The Colts have already interviewed special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Indianapolis has put in requests to interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Quinn took over as defensive coordinator of the Cowboys in 2021. He was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20. The Falcons fired him after an 0-5 start to the 2020 campaign.

The Cowboys have had one of the best defenses in the NFL under Quinn. This season, they allowed 330.2 yards per game (200.9 passing and 129.3 rushing) and just 20.1 points per game, which ranked 12th and fifth overall.

While Quinn will interview with the Broncos and possibly Colts this week, he will have extra work to get done with the team's divisional round matchup against the 49ers on Sunday.