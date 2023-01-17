Aaron Rodgers on Packers Future: 'I Think I Can Win MVP Again in the Right Situation'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future, but he's still confident in his abilities to be an elite quarterback.

The back-to-back reigning MVP said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he believes his skills remain at a high level and he can be successful with the right pieces around him.

"Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation."

Rodgers went on to acknowledge that there's a chance his best opportunity for success would be with a different team.

"Right situation, is that Green Bay or somewhere else? I'm not sure," he said. "But I don't think you shut down any opportunity."

The Packers are coming off a disappointing season in which they went 9-8 and fell short of the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The team has much to address this offseason, but Rodgers said he doesn't want to be playing for a non-contender at this stage in his career and he stressed the importance of having the right teammates.

"I think there's more conversations to be had. I think no player wants to be part of any type of rebuild. I said that years ago," he said. "Reloads are a lot of fun because you feel like you're close, you're only a couple guys away. This game is about relationships. It's about the guys you rely on, even if they don't maybe show up huge in the stat book."

Rodgers went on to name veteran free agents Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, David Bakhtiari, and Randall Cobb as "guys you can win with." After seeing how much the 39-year-old struggled without his favorite target in Davante Adams, it will be imperative for the Packers to keep Rodgers happy if they want him back for another year.

"There's a lot of interesting names that we'll see their desire to re-sign these certain guys who are glue guys in the locker room will be interesting conversations to be had," Rodgers said. "Take all that away, I still need to mentally get to a point where I feel 100 percent locked in and ready to play a 19th season."