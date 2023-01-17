Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called in for a workout, Tynes responded he wouldn't suit up for the Cowboys if they paid him $10 million per game.

Tynes clearly still believes in the power of NFC East rivalries if he is willing to turn down that kind of money. He spent six seasons playing for the New York Giants from 2007-12.

In the 2007 playoffs, the Giants upset a Cowboys team that won 13 games during the regular season in the NFC divisional round en route to winning the Super Bowl. Tynes kicked three extra points in that game. He was responsible for 11 points, including the game-winning field goal in overtime, in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Maher made NFL history in Monday's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though not for reasons he would prefer. The 33-year-old became the first kicker to miss four extra points in a single game. He has made one of his last six extra points since Week 18.

After initially saying the team wouldn't look to make a change at kicker, Cowboys president and general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that "We will take a look at it."

Tynes hasn't played in the NFL since 2012, so it seems unlikely he would get a call from Dallas. But if anyone in the organization was thinking about it, he at least provided the courtesy of making it known publicly they would be wasting their breath.

The Cowboys will travel to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.