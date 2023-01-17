Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Says 'Ego Will Not Be Tolerated in This Organization'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort drew a proverbial line in the sand during his introductory press conference Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Ossenfort said: "Ego will not be tolerated in this organization."

Ossenfort, who was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel from 2020 to 2022, was named the Cards' new GM this week, replacing Steve Keim, who stepped down from his position after taking a health-related leave during the 2022 season.

