ESPN Insider: Bucs Should Eye Trey Lance Trade with 49ers If Tom Brady Leaves TB

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing a potential quarterback conundrum if Tom Brady doesn't return next season, at least one analyst thinks they should make a run at Trey Lance.

ESPN's Dan Graziano suggested the Bucs should call the San Francisco 49ers to gauge their willingness to trade Lance given how much success they have had with Brock Purdy.

"Get him healthy, pair him with the right offensive coordinator and reap the benefits of the development work the Niners did with him," Graziano wrote.

