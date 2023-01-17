X

    LeBron James Wows NBA Fans After Dropping Season-High 48 in Lakers Win vs. Rockets

    Adam WellsJanuary 17, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during play against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    LeBron James is doing everything in his power to keep the Los Angeles Lakers' head above water in the Western Conference playoff race.

    The four-time NBA MVP scored a season-high 48 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers in Monday's 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. He also finished +19 in 36 minutes, tied for his second-best mark of the season.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    "CLEAR THE LANE FOR THE KING." <a href="https://t.co/YZ2bJbJQDF">pic.twitter.com/YZ2bJbJQDF</a>

    As the Lakers continue to play without Anthony Davis, James has taken on a heavier offensive burden. He is averaging 34.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 13 games since Dec. 18. Monday marks is his third time scoring at least 40 points during that stretch.

    On the heels of another memorable game, NBA fans were showering James with praise for his ability to defy the laws of time and age.

    Law Murray 🥳 @LawMurrayTheNU

    38-year-old LeBron James, on 0 days rest, outscored the youngest team in NBA 16-7 on fast break points by himself

    ☄️ @jordan_argi_5

    How are you scoring 48 points in year 20 in a game where you played against some players' dads?! LeBron James is certainly an enigma.

    TheGoldenGod @TheGoldenGod09

    Lebron casually dropping 35-8-10 and 48-8-9 on back to back nights in season 20 at 38 years old and everyone just thinks this is normal. Greatness. Will never see it again. Stop comparing him to MJ and just actually enjoy watching him while his at this level. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LebronJames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LebronJames</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>

    FaithInLaith @FaithInLaith_

    I am a Warriors fan. I can hate no teams more than the Lakers. But how can anyone say there are players better than LeBron James?? What more should he do? Dude dropped 25/8/9 on a guy 20 years ago and just dropped 48/8/9 on his son. Like… what is that??

    Mark Jackson's Burner @casualtakeking

    Lebron James really dropped 48,9,8 on a second night of a back to back at age 38… with all due respect 👑

    🌊 Dodge 🌊 @I_Dodge8

    48 points at the age of 38, <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> you are the 🐐 sir…

    Kobe dropped 81 @xmalco1m

    lebron james is not normal

    Nathaniel*. @Nathaniel_M3

    Running out of words to describe Lebron James' game. 🐐

    SanNicolasBrand™ @sannicolasbrand

    <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> is truly defying the laws of somethin lol

    Steven Paice @stevenpaice

    <a href="https://twitter.com/KevinOConnorNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinOConnorNBA</a> the most accurate statement ever made might be "don't take LeBron James for granted". The guy is a modern day marvel <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeBron?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeBron</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nba</a>

    Perhaps the most impressive part of James' performance is it came on the second night of a back-to-back—he had a 35-point, 10-assist effort in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers 24 hours earlier.

    This was a game the Lakers needed to win, as well. They were coming off three consecutive losses and have fallen to 13th in the Western Conference standings at 20-24.

    James is the definition of a one-man wrecking crew right now. He was the only Lakers starter to score more than 11 points. Russell Westbrook was the only other player on the team to break 20 points.

    It would seem unsustainable for a 38-year-old to keep playing at this level, but James has proved time and again he's not human when he gets on a basketball court.

    The Lakers will get a day off on Tuesday before hosting the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

