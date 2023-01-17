LeBron James Wows NBA Fans After Dropping Season-High 48 in Lakers Win vs. Rockets

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LeBron James is doing everything in his power to keep the Los Angeles Lakers' head above water in the Western Conference playoff race.

The four-time NBA MVP scored a season-high 48 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers in Monday's 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. He also finished +19 in 36 minutes, tied for his second-best mark of the season.

As the Lakers continue to play without Anthony Davis, James has taken on a heavier offensive burden. He is averaging 34.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 13 games since Dec. 18. Monday marks is his third time scoring at least 40 points during that stretch.

On the heels of another memorable game, NBA fans were showering James with praise for his ability to defy the laws of time and age.

Perhaps the most impressive part of James' performance is it came on the second night of a back-to-back—he had a 35-point, 10-assist effort in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers 24 hours earlier.

This was a game the Lakers needed to win, as well. They were coming off three consecutive losses and have fallen to 13th in the Western Conference standings at 20-24.

James is the definition of a one-man wrecking crew right now. He was the only Lakers starter to score more than 11 points. Russell Westbrook was the only other player on the team to break 20 points.

It would seem unsustainable for a 38-year-old to keep playing at this level, but James has proved time and again he's not human when he gets on a basketball court.

The Lakers will get a day off on Tuesday before hosting the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.