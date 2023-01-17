Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team.

According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.

Williams noted that Young's relationship with general manager Travis Schlenk has "deteriorated," and the issues began with Young's decision to neither fly back with the team nor inform the team of his whereabouts.

