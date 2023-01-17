X

    Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 17, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 13: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles the ball in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 13, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team.

    According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.

    Williams noted that Young's relationship with general manager Travis Schlenk has "deteriorated," and the issues began with Young's decision to neither fly back with the team nor inform the team of his whereabouts.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.