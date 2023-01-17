Former U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones Says She Has Had 3 Male Stalkers in Past Year

Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Team USA

Olympian Lolo Jones revealed in a message on Instagram that she has had "three different male stalkers" in the past year who have "crossed the line, jeopardized my and my friends' safety and altered my life."

Jones explained that one of the men broke into the Olympic training center, while another showed up at her house and told police he knew her and was invited to live with her.

"I'm DONE," she wrote. "If there was any confusion here is me being very f--king clear: I'm not interested. EVER. This is not the way to go."

Jones, 40, is best known for her accolades as a track and field athlete.

Her list of accomplishments includes three NCAA titles and 11 All-American honors at LSU, World Indoor Championship gold medals in 2008 and 2010, and USA indoor championship titles in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

She seemed primed to take home the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but famously tripped on a hurdle and missed out on the medals. She then returned to the Olympics in 2012 in London and finished in fourth place in the 100-meter hurdles.

Jones' Olympic journey didn't end there, as she represented the Americans in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi in the bobsledding event.