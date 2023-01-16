X

    TCU WR Quentin Johnston, RB Kendre Miller Declare for 2023 NFL Draft

    TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and running back Kendre Miller (33) celebrate the team's win over Texas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
    AP Photo/Stephen Spillman

    TCU will have to replace its leading rusher and leading receiver after Kendre Miller and Quentin Johnston both declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

    Both players announced their decisions Monday on social media.

    Miller ran for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six scores. They helped the Horned Frogs beat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

    Johnston is the No. 7 overall player and top wideout on Bleacher Report's 2023 big board.

