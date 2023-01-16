NFL Exec Doesn't Think Sean Payton Wants to Deal with Chargers Ownership amid Rumors

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers would be a top opening if they part with head coach Brandon Staley this offseason, but Sean Payton might not want to join the organization.

"I'm sure Sean Payton would love to have Justin Herbert as his quarterback," an exec from another team told Mike Sando of The Athletic, "but I don't think he actually wants to deal with the ownership there and the spending issues they have had over the years. All that comes with that organization."

Staley's future with the Chargers is uncertain after the team's epic collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars, blowing a 27-0 lead to lose 31-30. Fans are already dreaming of replacing the coach with Sean Payton, who went 152-89 in 15 years with the New Orleans Saints while winning one Super Bowl.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in December that Payton would prefer a head coaching job in Los Angeles, either with the Rams or Chargers if one became available. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports also reported last month that Payton has a "high affinity" for the Chargers, as well as the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

The Chargers would still need to eat the remainder of Staley's salary while spending big to land Payton, which isn't a common practice from owner Dean Spanos, as Sando noted. It could prevent the two sides from coming together despite the interest.