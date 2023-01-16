Jets Rumors: NYJ Eye Dolphins' Darrell Bevell for OC Role After Mike LaFleur's Exit

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly planning to discuss their offensive coordinator position with Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bevell is among the names the Jets are considering as they search for a replacement for Mike LaFleur.

Bevell, 53, spent the 2022 season in Miami working under Mike McDaniel. He previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

