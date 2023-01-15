X

    Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2023

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

    Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward.

    Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

    Allen was the story in a lot of ways, providing an up-and-down game that had plenty talking on social media. The Pro Bowler looked dominant helping the Bills jump out to a 17-0 lead in the first half, but his mistakes allowed the Dolphins back in the game.

    He finished with 352 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with two interceptions and one lost fumble.

    Fans were confused by what they were seeing from the star quarterback.

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    the Josh Allen experience <a href="https://t.co/eOYMVThSLh">pic.twitter.com/eOYMVThSLh</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Josh Allen be looking like Superman one second today and then like Nathan Peterman the next.

    Chris Perkins @chrisperk

    Josh Allen keeping both teams in the game at the same time

    𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 @Jim_Everett

    Josh Allen makes every big time throw you'd ever wish for, but the turnovers will ultimately define his legacy.

    Nicole Schuman-Nibley, M.A. @Buffalogal

    Josh Allen is a king and a killer rolled into one.

    Olivia Garvey @Olivia7News

    Josh Allen is very talented but he is a turnover machine.

    prince j. grimes @pgprincej

    Josh Allen just did that thing he does sometimes when he gets bored and gives the ball to the other team

    nick wright @getnickwright

    3 fumbles, 2 picks &amp; 3 TDs on the day for Josh Allen. <a href="https://t.co/D35H5YHHdd">pic.twitter.com/D35H5YHHdd</a>

    At some points in the game, Allen was simply bad, and Twitter let him have it:

    Bato @RealMattBarbato

    Josh Allen looks like Zach Wilson today. What an awful performance.

    Chris Nelson 🎥📈📰💡 @1ChrisNelson

    When Josh Allen is bad, he reminds me of Neil O'Donnell or Kerry Collins. Man!

    Paramount+ @paramountplus

    Not Josh Allen's best game so far...😬 <a href="https://t.co/9w3vwac81b">https://t.co/9w3vwac81b</a>

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Holy mackerel Josh Allen is Josh Allening

    Mike Tanier @MikeTanier

    A Josh Allen interception to keep the opponent in the game? Where have I seen this before every week?

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    Goofball Josh Allen has entered the chat

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bills Mafia rn <a href="https://t.co/dRLdrVD5jt">pic.twitter.com/dRLdrVD5jt</a>

    shaun king @realshaunking

    Josh Allen been real strange today real strange. No energy, no fundamentals and definitely no ball security

    The Dolphins tied the game just before halftime, and the visitors took their first lead with a big defensive play early in the third quarter.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DOLPHINS STRIP SACK JOSH ALLEN FOR THE LEAD 😱😱😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/TOu3XGNEGo">pic.twitter.com/TOu3XGNEGo</a>

    Fortunately for the Bills, Allen also showcased his peak ability with some passes that dazzled fans watching along:

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Josh Allen. How many QBs can make that throw? Just absolutely perfectly placed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> extend the lead

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    That's a WILD throw by Josh Allen too

    Phil Mackey 🎙 @PhilMackey

    That throw by Josh Allen 😱😱

    Cody Tapp @codybtapp

    Josh Allen is the best deep ball passer in the NFL

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    Josh Allen's arm is inhuman.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Josh Allen. Irrepressible. Best deep ball in the league

    Reggie Wilson @ReggieWilsonTV

    Josh Allen has an absolute arm cannon.

    Robert Speta @RobertSpetaWX

    Someone check Josh Allen's code and see if he is playing with an aim bot! Man is superhuman! <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a>

    Raymond Summerlin @RMSummerlin

    Obviously a good catch by Knox. But that throw by Allen is absurd. Just video game nonsense.

    Alaina Getzenberg @agetzenberg

    Per <a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a>: Josh Allen's 52-yard pass to Stefon Diggs had a completion probability of 15.6%, the most improbable completed pass of Allen's career. <a href="https://t.co/AC1nv9TnqN">pic.twitter.com/AC1nv9TnqN</a>

    Allen's three touchdown passes were enough to help the Bills advance, while his highlight-reel passing ability is a major reason the team is considered a contender to win the Super Bowl. He is one of the toughest players to defend in the NFL with his elite arm and physical ability on the ground.

    The key going forward is to maintain consistency and avoid the potential game-changing mistakes. If the turnovers continue, Buffalo's season will end sooner than expected.

