Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward.

Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Allen was the story in a lot of ways, providing an up-and-down game that had plenty talking on social media. The Pro Bowler looked dominant helping the Bills jump out to a 17-0 lead in the first half, but his mistakes allowed the Dolphins back in the game.

He finished with 352 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with two interceptions and one lost fumble.

Fans were confused by what they were seeing from the star quarterback.

At some points in the game, Allen was simply bad, and Twitter let him have it:

The Dolphins tied the game just before halftime, and the visitors took their first lead with a big defensive play early in the third quarter.

Fortunately for the Bills, Allen also showcased his peak ability with some passes that dazzled fans watching along:

Allen's three touchdown passes were enough to help the Bills advance, while his highlight-reel passing ability is a major reason the team is considered a contender to win the Super Bowl. He is one of the toughest players to defend in the NFL with his elite arm and physical ability on the ground.

The key going forward is to maintain consistency and avoid the potential game-changing mistakes. If the turnovers continue, Buffalo's season will end sooner than expected.