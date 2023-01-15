X

    Dakar Rally 2023: Final Results, Winner Prize Money and Reaction

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2023

    Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (R) of Qatar and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France celebrate their victory after winning the Dakar Rally 2023, at the end of the last stage between between Al-Hofuf and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on January 15, 2023. - Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah won his fifth Dakar Rally driver's title and second in a row today after the iconic test of endurance finished in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
    Nasser Al-Attiyah captured his second straight Dakar Rally on Sunday in dominant fashion, moving into second place in the event's all-time list in the process.

    Al-Attiyah now has five wins in what's been considered arguably rally racing's top event. Stephane Peterhansel holds the all-time record with 14 Dakar wins, eight of which came in the premier car category.

    Sébastien Loeb finished in second place but was more than 80 minutes behind in the overall standings.

    "To beat them, you have to have a perfect race," Loeb said, per ESPN.

    Knowing he was well ahead of the field, Al-Attiyah settled himself in for a quiet race and finished the final stage in eighth place. Al-Attiyah was in the lead for 13 of the 15 stages and never left much doubt about the end result.

    "We didn't have to attack like crazy," Al-Attiyah said. "We managed to get through the second week and win, that's what really matters."

