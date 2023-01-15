X

    Report: Damar Hamlin to Attend Bills Game vs. Dolphins amid Cardiac Arrest Recovery

    Damar Hamlin reportedly will attend the Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

    The 24-year-old safety is still recovering from a cardiac arrest after he collapsed on the field in a Jan. 2 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be resuscitated before being taken to a hospital.

