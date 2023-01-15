Report: Damar Hamlin to Attend Bills Game vs. Dolphins amid Cardiac Arrest Recovery

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin reportedly will attend the Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The 24-year-old safety is still recovering from a cardiac arrest after he collapsed on the field in a Jan. 2 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be resuscitated before being taken to a hospital.

