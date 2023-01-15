NFL Rumors: Bucs Want Tom Brady to Return amid 49ers, Raiders, Titans Buzz

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to make a strong push for Tom Brady to return for the 2023 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bucs "very much want [Brady] back," but there remains a chance the future Hall of Famer tests the waters in free agency.

