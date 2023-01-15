NFL Rumors: Bucs Want Tom Brady to Return amid 49ers, Raiders, Titans Buzz

NFL Rumors: Bucs Want Tom Brady to Return amid 49ers, Raiders, Titans BuzzJanuary 15, 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to make a strong push for Tom Brady to return for the 2023 season.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bucs "very much want [Brady] back," but there remains a chance the future Hall of Famer tests the waters in free agency.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a>: With an eye toward Monday night, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> owner Jerry Jones was clear about Mike McCarthy's job status, while <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a> QB Tom Brady will be one of the most interesting free agents in 2023. <a href="https://t.co/MuPsUiey91">pic.twitter.com/MuPsUiey91</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.