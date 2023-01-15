X

    NFL Rumors: Bucs Want Tom Brady to Return amid 49ers, Raiders, Titans Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA JANUARY 08: Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 8th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to make a strong push for Tom Brady to return for the 2023 season.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bucs "very much want [Brady] back," but there remains a chance the future Hall of Famer tests the waters in free agency.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a>: With an eye toward Monday night, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> owner Jerry Jones was clear about Mike McCarthy's job status, while <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a> QB Tom Brady will be one of the most interesting free agents in 2023. <a href="https://t.co/MuPsUiey91">pic.twitter.com/MuPsUiey91</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

