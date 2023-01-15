X

    NFLN: Ravens to Play Both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown vs. Bengals with Lamar Injured

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 01: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs onto the field during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens on January 1, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to play Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Ravens will play both depending on the personnel package on the field. Lamar Jackson remains out of the lineup with a knee injury.

