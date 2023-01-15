NFLN: Ravens to Play Both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown vs. Bengals with Lamar Injured

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to play Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Ravens will play both depending on the personnel package on the field. Lamar Jackson remains out of the lineup with a knee injury.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

