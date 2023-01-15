Ravens vs. Bengals: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Ravens vs. Bengals: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 15, 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to work the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
Cincinnati owns a clear advantage at quarterback with Joe Burrow, and it will be the primary target of daily fantasy football players from the AFC wild-card matchup.
Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will probably carry a high roster percentage, but they are not the only potential DFS stars in the contest.
Baltimore's path to victory is through its ground game.
JK Dobbins has been fantastic in recent weeks. The Ravens could ride him and other ground-game stars to an upset victory.
A Cincinnati win likely features Burrow spreading the ball around through the air. There are one or two players that could have breakout games in DFS if they connect with Burrow in the right situations.
Sleeper Picks
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore
It's not worth searching for a gem in the Baltimore passing game.
The Ravens will be limited through the air without Lamar Jackson on the field.
Baltimore's path to victory is about thriving on the ground with Dobbins and Gus Edwards.
Edwards will not be the primary ball carrier, but he should receive plenty of touches as the Ravens try to keep the ball out of Burrow's hands.
Edwards would be a nice low-salary option to add at running back, or in a FLEX position, because of his potential to have a double-digit carry game.
Hayden Hurst, TE, Cincinnati
The wide receiver triumvirate of Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins will get all sorts of DFS attention.
Hayden Hurst could be the X-factor in the passing game, and he has a chance to outperform his counterpart, Mark Andrews.
Hurst caught four passes for 14 yards in Week 18. He had 53 yards and a score off six catches in the first meeting with the Ravens in Week 5.
He can be used across the middle, and in tight red-zone situations. Hurst could have some open patches of the field to run in with so much attention paid to the wide receivers.
He would be a decent option in a Cincinnati lineup stack just to bring some variance to a group of players that a lot of DFS lineups could possess.
Ravens Lineup Picks
JK Dobbins is by far the best Ravens option for DFS contests.
The top Baltimore running back returned from injury with consecutive 100-yard games in Weeks 14 and 15.
Dobbins had 59 and 93 yards respectively in his other two games at the end of the regular season.
He comes into Sunday on full rest after he did not participate against Cincinnati a week ago.
Mark Andrews is also on rest and he will be relied upon a significant proportion in the passing game; he topped 100 yards in his last regular season outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Andrews is the most reliable target in a passing attack that has a bunch of question marks at wide receiver.
Any roster play on a Baltimore wideout is a risk because of the uncertainty at quarterback. With Jackson out and the fact that no wideout has more than three scores for the Ravens, the pressure will be on.
Bengals Lineup Picks
There are too many options to choose from on the Cincinnati roster.
That is a stark contrast from the DFS situation involving the Ravens.
A Burrow-Chase pairing to start a lineup stack makes too much sense.
Chase had 368 receiving yards across four postseason games last season. This was only behind Cooper Kupp, with the Rams star helping his side defeat the Bengals in Superbow LVI
Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins will be partnered with Burrow and Chase in many lineup stacks.
Higgins finished the regular season with 17 fewer receiving yards and two fewer touchdowns compared to Chase.
Boyd comes in with 13 catches off 16 targets in his last three appearances.
And then there's Joe Mixon at running back. His three best rushing performances of the regular season came at home. Mixon had over 70 total yards in every postseason game a year ago.
Hurst is the wild card in the passing game and Samaje Perine might be used in short-yardage situations, but most of the production will come from the five players listed above.