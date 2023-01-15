Ravens vs. Bengals: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

0 of 3

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to work the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Cincinnati owns a clear advantage at quarterback with Joe Burrow, and it will be the primary target of daily fantasy football players from the AFC wild-card matchup.

Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will probably carry a high roster percentage, but they are not the only potential DFS stars in the contest.

Baltimore's path to victory is through its ground game.

JK Dobbins has been fantastic in recent weeks. The Ravens could ride him and other ground-game stars to an upset victory.

A Cincinnati win likely features Burrow spreading the ball around through the air. There are one or two players that could have breakout games in DFS if they connect with Burrow in the right situations.