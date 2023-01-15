Dolphins vs. Bills: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for Fanduel, DraftKings

Dolphins vs. Bills: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for Fanduel, DraftKingsJanuary 15, 2023
The Buffalo Bills enter their AFC wild-card round battle against the Miami Dolphins with a significant edge on offense.
The Josh Allen-led Bills offense is expected to outplay the Miami unit controlled by third-string quarterback, Skylar Thompson.
Miami's offensive game plan will not change much. The Dolphins will still try to run the ball and target the duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The daily fantasy football approach with Miami is very simple. Target the stars and hope for one breakout candidate to emerge.
As for Buffalo, there is an abundance of options to pair with Allen in a lineup stack.
Stefon Diggs is the star player on Buffalo's offense, but it also contains a few sleeper picks that could make the difference in DFS contests on FanDuel and DraftKings if they are utilized properly.
Sleeper Picks
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami
Mike Gesicki is the best version of a sleeper pick out of the Miami roster.
The Dolphins will run the ball through Jeff Wilson. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should earn a bulk of the targets.
Gesicki struggled to get involved in the second half of the regular season.
The Miami tight end has one performance with over 40 receiving yards since Week 6. That total did come in Week 18 against the New York Jets.
Gesicki earned 10 targets over the last two weeks. That is a promising sign for anyone who wants to sneak him into a DFS lineup as a sleeper tight end.
Skylar Thompson could just target Hill and Waddle, but if there is an alternative to them, it seems to be Gesicki.
Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo
Isaiah McKenzie is the potential X-factor lurking to emerge inside the Buffalo offense.
McKenzie had under 25 receiving yards in each of his last four games.
However, he has had some decent postseason contributions for the Bills.
McKenzie scored in the 2020 AFC Championship Game. He had three catches for 45 yards in last season's wild-card round win over the New England Patriots.
He is the big-play guy inside the Bills offense. He could be used on deep throws by Josh Allen, or on trick plays in which he can utilize his speed.
McKenzie's recent production is not great, but he always stands a chance to break a big play and that could be the difference in DFS contests.
Dolphins Lineup Picks
A Dolphins lineup stack is easy to formulate.
Hill and Waddle should be paired together with Wilson and Thompson at quarterback.
Thompson is the riskiest quarterback play from the six teams participating on Sunday.
He produced 104 and 152 passing yards in the last two weeks. He has one passing touchdown this season.
Hill and Waddle will be limited in some capacity compared to their regular output if that quarterback play remains the same.
The risk on the Dolphins is that Thompson is competent in the pocket and keeps the game close through the top two offense weapons in the passing game.
Miami ran for 188 yards against Buffalo in Week 15. Wilson seems to be the safer plays because of Thompson's struggles.
The Dolphins' most likely path to victory is behind a heavy workload for their running backs.
Bills Lineup Picks
Allen and Diggs could be the most-rostered combination in Sunday's DFS contests.
Diggs is coming off a seven-catch, 104-yard performance in Week 18.
The Bills' top wise out had 60 receiving yards against Miami in Week 15.
Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox are the two other players to be used in a top-tier Bills lineup stack.
Davis caught four balls for 56 yards in Week 15. Knox had one of his best games of the season with 98 yards and a score off six catches.
Knox enters on a four-game scoring streak and he could be the most productive tight end on the Sunday slate.
Buffalo's running back tandem of Devin Singletary and James Cook will be avoided by some DFS players because of their split workload and the better running back options across the three-game slate.