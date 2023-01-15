Dolphins vs. Bills: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for Fanduel, DraftKings

1 of 3

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami

Mike Gesicki is the best version of a sleeper pick out of the Miami roster.

The Dolphins will run the ball through Jeff Wilson. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should earn a bulk of the targets.

Gesicki struggled to get involved in the second half of the regular season.

The Miami tight end has one performance with over 40 receiving yards since Week 6. That total did come in Week 18 against the New York Jets.

Gesicki earned 10 targets over the last two weeks. That is a promising sign for anyone who wants to sneak him into a DFS lineup as a sleeper tight end.

Skylar Thompson could just target Hill and Waddle, but if there is an alternative to them, it seems to be Gesicki.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo

Isaiah McKenzie is the potential X-factor lurking to emerge inside the Buffalo offense.

McKenzie had under 25 receiving yards in each of his last four games.

However, he has had some decent postseason contributions for the Bills.

McKenzie scored in the 2020 AFC Championship Game. He had three catches for 45 yards in last season's wild-card round win over the New England Patriots.

He is the big-play guy inside the Bills offense. He could be used on deep throws by Josh Allen, or on trick plays in which he can utilize his speed.

McKenzie's recent production is not great, but he always stands a chance to break a big play and that could be the difference in DFS contests.