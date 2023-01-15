Joe Burrow Discusses His Bengals Future: 'My Plan is to Be Here My Whole Career'

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Joe Burrow has the Cincinnati Bengals back in the playoffs for the second straight season, and he hopes to continue leading the franchise into the postseason and beyond for many years to come.

In an interview with Maria Taylor of NBC, Burrow said:



"My plan is to be here my whole career, and hopefully Zac [Taylor] is here my whole career, and hopefully a lot of our guys are around for as long as my career as they can be. I have a lot of confidence in the front office doing their jobs in the offseason. We've drafted well. We've brought in great free agents. We've claimed guys off waivers that have really made an impact on our team, and so I think we have one of the best front offices in the league and Zac, in my opinion, is the best head coach in the league, and so that gives me a lot of confidence to go out there and say that."



Burrow made similar comments last week when he was asked about the Bengals' window to win a Super Bowl.

"The window's my whole career," Burrow told reporters after Cincinnati's victory over the Baltimore Ravens. "And everybody we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have, things are gonna change year to year, but our window is always open."

The Bengals came as close as you can get to winning a Super Bowl last season, but they fell to the Los Angeles Rams. They can avenge that defeat this season with a championship game victory.

Cincinnati has a long road to the Super Bowl, though, and its postseason begins Sunday in the Wild Card Round against a depleted Ravens squad that will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson because of a knee injury.

Assuming the Bengals defeat the Jackson-less Ravens, they could face some of the NFL's toughest teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills somewhere down the line.

Still, Cincinnati has something those teams don't: Burrow.

The 26-year-old is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career. He has never faced Josh Allen and the Bills.

Burrow put together an impressive 2022 campaign, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 16 games. He also rushed for 257 yards and five scores.

If Burrow and the Bengals are unable to capture the Lombardi Trophy this year, there's no reason to believe they won't have many opportunities down the road.

Burrow doesn't become an unrestricted free agent until 2025, and the Bengals will surely lock him up to a long-term deal as soon as they can. Team president Mike Brown made that clear back in July.

"I can tell you that we couldn't be happier with Joe Burrow," Brown said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "He's everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati. Our whole focus is going to be on keeping him here."