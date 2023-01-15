Brock Purdy Thrills LeBron James, NFL Twitter as 49ers Beat Seahawks in Playoffs

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Brock Purdy mania is in full swing as the San Francisco 49ers downed the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the Wild Card Round on Saturday at Levi's Stadium to reach the divisional round for the second straight season.

Purdy has now won his first six NFL starts, and he's certainly looking like San Francisco's quarterback of the future despite having Trey Lance still on board.

The rookie completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's win. He also rushed for 16 yards and one score.

Purdy wasn't the only one to impress in his first postseason start with the Niners, though. Star running back Christian McCaffrey proved that his addition to the squad will be worth it for San Francisco both now and in the future.

McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards on 15 carries and caught two passes for 17 yards and one touchdown.

The combination of Purdy and McCaffrey wowed NFL Twitter, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James:

If Purdy continues to play like he did on Saturday night, there's no reason to believe the 49ers can't win a Super Bowl this season. He has been fantastic since he took over as San Francisco's starter.

That said, Purdy and the 49ers will face much tougher competition in the divisional round. They'll face either the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Dallas Cowboys. If they can get through that game, San Francisco will emerge as a Super Bowl favorite.