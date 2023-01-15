X

    Brock Purdy Thrills LeBron James, NFL Twitter as 49ers Beat Seahawks in Playoffs

    Erin WalshJanuary 15, 2023

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    Brock Purdy mania is in full swing as the San Francisco 49ers downed the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the Wild Card Round on Saturday at Levi's Stadium to reach the divisional round for the second straight season.

    Purdy has now won his first six NFL starts, and he's certainly looking like San Francisco's quarterback of the future despite having Trey Lance still on board.

    The rookie completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's win. He also rushed for 16 yards and one score.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Brock Purdy is the first rookie QB with 2+ passing and 1+ rushing TDs in their postseason debut <a href="https://t.co/Wyat2JoS7K">pic.twitter.com/Wyat2JoS7K</a>

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    Brock Purdy is acting like he's been here before 😤<br><br>3 TDs so far for the rookie.<a href="https://t.co/5iuAXWqq9m">pic.twitter.com/5iuAXWqq9m</a>

    Purdy wasn't the only one to impress in his first postseason start with the Niners, though. Star running back Christian McCaffrey proved that his addition to the squad will be worth it for San Francisco both now and in the future.

    McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards on 15 carries and caught two passes for 17 yards and one touchdown.

    The combination of Purdy and McCaffrey wowed NFL Twitter, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    PURDY GOT GAME!!!!!!!!!

    Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_

    The thing about the 49ers is they have so many different playmakers

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Brock Purdy has some 🧃

    Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar

    Brock Purdy is a gamer

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    Ooooh Brock that was so filthy.

    Zach Mullis @zmullis

    Brock Purdy kinda reminds me of a young Stetson Bennett.

    Dylan Scott @DylanScottTV

    What a find in Brock Purdy. How was he Mr. Irrelevant? The rookie is balling and has plenty to work with. Have to think Trey Lance ends up having a career elsewhere now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsSF</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    I mean <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a> is just so damn good. Everything about him.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Man, this 49ers offense is so good. Versatile, physical, schematically creative, just so amazing.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Brock Purdy joins Russell Wilson as only rookie QBs in Super Bowl era with a TD pass and TD run in same playoff game. Wilson did it in his 2nd playoff start in 2012 season, a 30-28 loss to the Falcons

    Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

    If Purdy had nerves, they're gone

    Scott Abraham @Scott7news

    I'm so impressed watching Brock Purdy.<br><br>So poised in the pocket.

    Josuélito @J_Rich1

    Brock Purdy is really that guy 🔥😩

    Troy Renck @TroyRenck

    Adding McCaffrey to this offense feels unfair. McCaffrey, I am convinced, could be All-Pro slot WR. And he's a physical RB. To have McCaffrey and Deebo together is poison for defense. So many mismatches <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Denver7?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Denver7</a>

    Taylor Bisciotti @TaylorBisciotti

    Christian McCaffrey in this 49ers offense is unreal

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard gain is the third-longest run in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> postseason history behind:<br><br>Roger Craig, 80, vs. Minn on Jan. 1, 1989<br>Hugh McElhenny, 71, vs. Det on Dec. 22, 1957

    JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson

    Well CMC was a Pro Bowl snub. He said he just has to go harder. George Kittle says he likes "pissed off" CMC....and he is already taking care of business. 3y TD from Purdy puts SF up 10-0.

    If Purdy continues to play like he did on Saturday night, there's no reason to believe the 49ers can't win a Super Bowl this season. He has been fantastic since he took over as San Francisco's starter.

    That said, Purdy and the 49ers will face much tougher competition in the divisional round. They'll face either the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Dallas Cowboys. If they can get through that game, San Francisco will emerge as a Super Bowl favorite.

