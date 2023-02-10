Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Wins 2022-23 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, it was announced Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second and third in voting, respectively.

Jefferson, a three-time Pro Bowler, had the best season of his young career in 2022, catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

His 128 catches and 1,809 yards led the NFL and set single-season franchise records, breaking the marks set by Randy Moss and Cris Carter, respectively.

The 23-year-old has molded himself into, arguably, the best wide receiver in the league, topping Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.

Jefferson's catching ability was on display throughout the season, and he made one of the best of the year when he caught a 32-yard pass on fourth-and-18 to keep Minnesota's drive alive in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills in November:

The LSU product also had 10 games with at least 100 yards receiving and four with at least 150 yards receiving.

Jefferson is one of Minnesota's greatest weapons, and his performance contributed to an offense that finished sixth in passing yards per game, seventh in the NFL in total yards per game and eighth in scoring.

With three Pro Bowl selections, an All-Pro and now an Offensive Player of the Year award to his name in three seasons, Jefferson is on course for a Hall of Fame-worthy career.