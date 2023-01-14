Packers' Quay Walker Fined $13,261 for Shoving Lions Trainer in Week 18 Loss

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker is facing the consequences from his actions in last week's loss against the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Walker was fined $13,261 for shoving a Lions athletic trainer who was attempting to tend to an injured Detroit player in the fourth quarter of the game.

The 22-year-old was ejected from the game, and the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew continued a Lions drive that ended with a go-ahead touchdown by running back Jamaal Williams.

Coincidentally, Williams also was fined Saturday for his touchdown celebration despite not being flagged during the game. His fine somehow exceeded the one levied on Walker, coming in at $18,566.

Walker had tweeted an apology before deleting his account. He later told reporters that he apologized to the trainer directly, as well as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and members of the team's front office:

"I apologized to them as well because that reflects on them. It always comes back to the head coach and everything like that. This is a problem I never had, but I done it twice this year, so it's something I can't do and I really understand that and that's pretty much it. I apologized to them and of course I got the correct words from him, what I need to do to avoid those situations."

Walker had also been ejected from Green Bay's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills for shoving practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson, who was standing on the sidelines and wasn't dressed for the game.

The No. 22 pick in 2022, Walker led the Packers with 121 total tackles while adding seven passes defended, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.