When Will Seth Rollins Return to WWE's Undisputed Title Scene?

Credit: WWE.com

It's impossible to name the best wrestlers of 2022 without including Seth Rollins in the conversation.

His win-loss record on pay-per-view may not reflect it, but Rollins was far and away one of WWE's top performers in 2022. His stellar resume of matches with the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Matt Riddle speaks for itself, not to mention he helped carry Raw for a good chunk of the year.

Despite his many impressive accomplishments and an undeniable level of popularity this past year, The Visionary has largely been left out of WWE's Undisputed title scene.

He last challenged for the Universal Championship at last year's Royal Rumble event. He beat Roman Reigns by disqualification but was never granted the rematch he was owed.

With Rollins recently losing the United States Championship, fans have begged the question of whether it's merely a matter of time before he's back where he belongs: in contention for world title gold.

These next few months should tell the tale of when exactly that will be.