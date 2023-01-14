X

    Cowboys' Micah Parsons Announce Birth of Daughter Ahead of Buccaneers Playoff Game

    Doric SamJanuary 14, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons missed Saturday's walkthrough ahead of the team's Monday night wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he had a great reason.

    Parsons announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter on Saturday afernoon:

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/girldad?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#girldad</a>

    The 23-year-old was named first-team All-Pro for the second year in a row on Friday after finishing with 65 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

    Parsons surely hopes he can cap off what has already been a life-changing weekend by leading the Cowboys to postseason success starting with Monday's game against the Bucs.

