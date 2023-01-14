Report: A.J. Green's Georgia Home Burglarized; Police to Review Surveillance Video

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Roswell, Georgia, home of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green was burglarized on Friday night, according to TMZ Sports.

It's unclear what was taken from the home, though the suspect tripped the house alarm and police arrived to the scene around 8 p.m. local time. Green and his family were not home at the time of the incident, law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports.

Police are taking inventory to see what was stolen and are also reviewing security cameras on the property to see if any images of the suspect were captured.

Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, just finished up his 12th season in the NFL and second with the Cardinals. He is set to become a free agent, and it's unclear if he will play another season, telling reporters earlier this month that retirement is an option.

"It's a decision I have to make with my family, but whatever the decision is, I'm at peace with it," Green said. "I feel I've been true to this game my whole career, I did everything the right way, so if it's my time to walk away, I'll be ready."

Green's best days are certainly behind him. The Georgia product caught 24 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games for the Cardinals in 2022. He was behind Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore on the depth chart.

Before joining the Cardinals, Green spent 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.