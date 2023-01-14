Sean McVay on Decision to Return to Rams: 'I Don't Want to Run Away from Adversity'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

One day after announcing he will return as the Los Angeles Rams' head coach in 2023, Sean McVay talked about his decision.

Speaking to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, McVay explained he wants to confront the adversity the Rams dealt with this season.

"I don't want to run away from adversity. I want to run through it," he said.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported prior to Week 18 that McVay's immediate future with the Rams was "in limbo" and he would take time after the season to make a decision about returning:

"McVay has gone back and forth on the decision and needs time to get away to process all that has transpired over the past year: winning a Super Bowl, being courted to work in television, getting married, watching his wife's home country of Ukraine invaded, losing his grandfather and then coaching a team that has fallen short of its expectations."

There was speculation after the Rams won the Super Bowl last season that McVay might not return.

Before telling the Rams he would be back for the 2022 campaign, McVay had a meeting scheduled with Amazon about becoming a broadcaster for Thursday Night Football that could have gotten him a five-year, $100 million contract.

There likely would have been a broadcasting offer waiting for McVay this offseason if he stepped down from coaching.

Following McVay's confirmation that he'll coach next season, the Rams will act quickly to ensure their core group of stars is back. Schefter reported Saturday that Matthew Stafford's option bonus for 2023 and 2024 salary are expected to be picked up by the third day of the new league year in March.

There were also retirement rumors about Stafford throughout the season as he recovered from a spinal cord contusion suffered in Week 11. The 34-year-old announced last month on The Morning After podcast hosted by his wife, Kelly Stafford, he was coming back next season.

The Rams have Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey under contract for next season. They need to add help and depth around them coming off an injury-plagued 5-12 record in 2022, but the foundation is in place for them to make a quick turnaround.