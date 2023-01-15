Breaking Down Latest WWE Rumors on the Road to Royal Rumble 2023

0 of 4

With the 2023 Royal Rumble set for January 28 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the WWE rumor mill has caught fire.

That's standard fare for the road to WrestleMania each year, of course. But there's a certain feel of weight to the proceedings this time out.

After all, the rumble is not just a land of special returns and surprises this year—it's where WWE could cement how Roman Reigns' extended run as unified champion and the Bloodline saga ultimately ends at Mania.

Add in the specter of a possible sale of WWE hanging over the proceedings and it feels like this is the start of a snowball for the company as multiple new eras could begin soon.

Here's a breakdown of the most eyebrow-raising rumors as the march to the rumble continues.