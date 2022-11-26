Logan Paul Reveals Recovery Time for Knee Injury Suffered at WWE Crown Jewel

305pics/GC Images

WWE Superstar Logan Paul provided an encouraging timeline for his recovery from a knee injury in his latest vlog on Friday.

In the vlog, a doctor told Paul he suffered an almost complete tear of his MCL during his undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month:

Paul is expected to avoid surgery, though, as the doctor said he would wear a brace and go through rehab, leaving him out of action for a minimum of six weeks.

The vlog concluded with Paul saying rehab has been going "great," but he ended on a cliffhanger by stopping short of saying exactly when he would be back.

If the six-week timeline holds true, Paul could be cleared in time for the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match on Jan. 28.

While Paul likely wouldn't be a candidate to win that match, he has plenty of star power and crossover appeal due to his popularity as a YouTuber, plus he has been impressive in only three matches.

The bout against Reigns was only the second singles match of Paul's young pro wrestling career, and although many questioned the logic behind putting him in the main event of a premium live event, he far exceeded expectations and pushed The Tribal Chief to the limit.

It hasn't taken Paul long to earn the respect of much of the WWE Universe, so he may receive a largely positive reaction when he returns to the ring, whether it is at the Royal Rumble or a subsequent event.

