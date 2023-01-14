Woj: Heat, Bucks Among Teams Interested in Jae Crowder Trade with Suns

AP Photo/Matt York

Veteran forward Jae Crowder has yet to take the floor this season as he waits to be traded from the Phoenix Suns, but that hasn't diminished the interest he's drawn around the league.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are looking to pursue a possible trade with the Suns to bolster their chances at title contention in the competitive Eastern Conference.

"Both Milwaukee and Miami are among a number of teams still tracking a possible deal with Phoenix," Wojnarowski said, later adding that Crowder has played the most postseason games in the NBA over the past three seasons and he's the type of player who "fits the identity" of both the Heat and the Bucks.

Crowder and the Suns mutually agreed this offseason that he'd be away from the team until he's traded. He reportedly was unhappy with the prospect of coming off the bench, though he would've been in line for an increased role had he stayed with the team amid injuries to multiple key players.

Star guard Devin Booker has been out since Christmas Day due to a groin injury. Young sharpshooter Cameron Johnson underwent knee surgery in November and his return is still unknown. Veteran point guard Chris Paul is nursing a hip injury.

Known for his defense and three-point shooting, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 67 games last season. He brings a veteran presence to any locker room as well as a toughness on the court that his teammates emulate.

Whichever team adds the 32-year-old for the second half of the season could be getting a key piece for a potential playoff run.