Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Signed New Contract with Plan to Play 2-3 More Years

The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains up in the air, but the franchise reportedly expected him to return in 2024 previously.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers believed that when Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract last offseason, he would remain with the team for more than one season.

"My understanding is he committed to the Packers for two or three years. In fact—general manager Brian Gutekunst referenced this during his press conference this week—that is what the organization expected," Rapoport said.

Rodgers would be walking away from $60 million in salary next season if he chose to part ways with Green Bay, but he is considering his future after a 2022 season that saw the Packers claw their way into playoff contention after a disastrous start to the year, only to ultimately fall short of the postseason.

"Still, they're gonna give Rodgers time to consider his decision, talk to people close to him," Rapoport said. "He's a little worn down, as you would be after a season."

Rapoport explained that if Rodgers chose to retire, he wouldn't have to give back the $40 million signing bonus because it's a roster bonus, and it would then be a dead cap charge for the Packers next year.

For his part, Rodgers has not indicated which direction he's leaning as he ponders his future.

"At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is," Rodgers said after last Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. "And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing? That's part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don't think that ever goes away."

While losing Rodgers would be a major blow to Green Bay, the team appears prepared for his possible departure. Rapoport stated the Packers "really like" Jordan Love and would be comfortable with him as the starter despite their obvious desire for Rodgers to return.