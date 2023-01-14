Tom Brady Shares Photo of Signed Pick-6 Ball for Logan Ryan: 'Last Pass as a Patriot'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Ahead of his 48th career playoff game, Tom Brady had an amusing look back at his final moment with the New England Patriots.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a photograph of the football that he signed for Logan Ryan, who picked it off and returned it for a touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' 20-13 win over the Patriots on Jan. 4, 2020.

Trailing 14-13 with 15 seconds remaining from the Patriots' one-yard line, Brady attempted to hit Mohamed Sanu with a short pass just to get some room to maneuver. The ball was batted into the air and picked off by Ryan, who returned it nine yards for a Titans touchdown.

New England's last-ditch attempt to tie the game on the ensuing kickoff came up well short, as Joshua Kalu recovered a fumble as time expired.

Brady wound up leaving the Patriots the following offseason after 20 seasons to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His move proved to be smart, as the Bucs won a Super Bowl in his first year with the team.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are still trying to figure out their offense after losing the greatest quarterback in NFL history. They did make the playoffs in 2021 with a 10-7 record but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round.

New England has had losing records in two of the past three seasons; the team didn't have a losing record in 19 consecutive seasons from 2001 to '19.

Ryan didn't have to go too far to get Brady's autograph. The Bucs signed the 31-year-old safety last offseason. He also spent the first four seasons of his NFL career playing in New England with Brady from 2013 to 2016.