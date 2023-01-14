Sean Payton Rumors: Broncos, Cardinals, Texans All Seen as 'Viable Options'

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

As Sean Payton prepares to start interviewing for head coaching vacancies around the NFL, he appears to have at least three destinations in mind as potential landing spots.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans are all considered "viable options" for the 59-year-old.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.