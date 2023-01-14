X

    Matthew Stafford's Contract-Option Bonus Reportedly to Be Picked Up By Rams

    Adam WellsJanuary 14, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 20: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the start of an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 20, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    After Matthew Stafford confirmed last month he wasn't retiring, the Los Angeles Rams will pick up his contract-option bonus for 2023 along with his 2024 salary.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams are expected to exercise the option in Stafford's deal that guarantees him $62 million before the third day of the new league year.

