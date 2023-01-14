Matthew Stafford's Contract-Option Bonus Reportedly to Be Picked Up By Rams

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

After Matthew Stafford confirmed last month he wasn't retiring, the Los Angeles Rams will pick up his contract-option bonus for 2023 along with his 2024 salary.



Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams are expected to exercise the option in Stafford's deal that guarantees him $62 million before the third day of the new league year.

