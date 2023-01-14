Seahawks vs. 49ers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 14, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers will garner the most daily fantasy football attention from their NFC wild-card round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Christian McCaffrey will be the DFS equivalent of the bingo free space in single-game and multi-game contests on FanDuel and DraftKings.
McCaffrey is just the start of the list of players you should select in DFS contests.
In fact, the Seattle Seahawks could be a valuable team to DFS players if Geno Smith is forced to pass in the situation in which Seattle plays from behind.
Seattle's passing attack can provide some value to either complement the likes of McCaffrey and George Kittle, or serve as alternative options to the 49ers stars that should have high roster percentages.
Sleeper Picks
Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco
The return of Deebo Samuel to the 49ers lineup makes it much harder to find DFS sleepers.
Jauan Jennings seems like the best option of the group because he is the No. 3 wide receiver on the depth chart.
McCaffrey, Samuel, Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk should get the majority of the touches inside the offense.
Jennings can be added as a low-salary wide receiver option who could break one or two big plays.
He is a far better pick than any backup tight ends. Kyle Juszczyk is too much of a DFS risk because he occupies a running back slot. The fullback could score once, but that may be the only look he gets from Brock Purdy.
Colby Parkinson, TE, Seattle
Colby Parkinson has 10 catches for 128 yards in the last three weeks.
Parkinson emerged as an alternative to Noah Fant at tight end. He could be utilized again on Saturday.
Parkinson is a risk at tight end in DFS contests because Kittle, Fant, Evan Engram and Gerald Everett are available for selection on the two-game slate.
He is the ideal sleeper play if you're willing to bank on his recent production. His lack of catches in two games against San Francisco is concerning, but Parkinson could be the best pivot away from a top-tier player if he can find space in the middle of the 49ers defense.
49ers Lineup Picks
A potential San Francisco lineup stack is the easiest to form of the four teams in action on Saturday.
McCaffrey could have the highest roster percentage of any player between the 49ers, Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.
Samuel's return will garner a ton of attention. He will be a favorite wide receiver option for DFS players.
Kittle has been a favorite target of Purdy over the last few weeks. He enters Saturday on a four-game scoring streak.
A Purdy-McCaffrey-Samuel-Kittle lineup stack could do wonders for DFS players.
If you choose that strategy, you will need to find some sleeper plays to balance out the popularity of the quartet.
Brandon Aiyuk could be mixed into the lineup stack. He might get a ton of usage if the 49ers want to ease Samuel back into the offensive game plan.
Seahawks Lineup Picks
Tyler Lockett should be the first Seahawks player considered in DFS lineups.
Lockett is the better touchdown threat compared to DK Metcalf. He had 107 receiving yards against the 49ers in Week 2 and 68 receiving yards against the same opponent in Week 15.
Geno Smith will go to Lockett at a high rate regardless of the situation that the Seahawks face.
Smith, Metcalf and Lockett can be used as an alternative lineup stack. Seattle could be forced to throw the ball a ton if the 49ers surge out to an early lead.
Noah Fant is an option at tight end as well. He is the primary tight end in the offense, but Parkinson has cut into his production recently.
Kenneth Walker is the only Seattle running back to consider in DFS lineups. He is coming off three straight 100-yard rushing games.
The concern with Walker is that the 49ers front seven could smother him at the line of scrimmage and take away his effectiveness.
Walker is a decent alternative to the other premier running backs playing on Saturday, but it may be wiser to stack the Seahawks pass-game players because they will likely play from behind.