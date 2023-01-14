Seahawks vs. 49ers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 3

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco

The return of Deebo Samuel to the 49ers lineup makes it much harder to find DFS sleepers.

Jauan Jennings seems like the best option of the group because he is the No. 3 wide receiver on the depth chart.

McCaffrey, Samuel, Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk should get the majority of the touches inside the offense.

Jennings can be added as a low-salary wide receiver option who could break one or two big plays.

He is a far better pick than any backup tight ends. Kyle Juszczyk is too much of a DFS risk because he occupies a running back slot. The fullback could score once, but that may be the only look he gets from Brock Purdy.

Colby Parkinson, TE, Seattle

Colby Parkinson has 10 catches for 128 yards in the last three weeks.

Parkinson emerged as an alternative to Noah Fant at tight end. He could be utilized again on Saturday.

Parkinson is a risk at tight end in DFS contests because Kittle, Fant, Evan Engram and Gerald Everett are available for selection on the two-game slate.

He is the ideal sleeper play if you're willing to bank on his recent production. His lack of catches in two games against San Francisco is concerning, but Parkinson could be the best pivot away from a top-tier player if he can find space in the middle of the 49ers defense.